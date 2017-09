Feb 25 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co CFO Marianne Lake said at an investor conference on Tuesday: * JPMorgan’s stock is now at 20 percent discount “to theoretical value” * Stock value calculation useful in approach to stock buybacks * Stock price reflects 10 percent cost of equity * Current stock price implies 13 percent return on tangible common

equity * 13 percent rotce is below company target of 15 percent to 16 percent * Bank could earn $27 billion a year once interest rates normalize