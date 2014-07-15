FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase CEO Dimon feels great following cancer diagnosis
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase CEO Dimon feels great following cancer diagnosis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon and chief financial officer Marianne Lake said on a Tuesday conference call with reporters: * Dimon: “I feel great” following cancer diagnosis * Dimon: Board’s succession plan is same as it was before diagnosis * Dimon: I “will take it easy” for a few weeks following 8 weeks of cancer treatment * Dimon: I will stay engaged with business during cancer treatment * Lake: 15% decline in fixed-income trading was driven by macro products and commodities * Lake: Saw more momentum in fixed-income markets in June, did not have specific catalyst * Lake: June’s momentum in fixed-income trading did not carry over into July

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.