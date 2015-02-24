FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JPMorgan to cut consumer bank buildings by one-third
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan to cut consumer bank buildings by one-third

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co consumer banking chief Gordon Smith said at the bank’s Tuesday investor day: * The bank is cutting our retail footprint, excluding branches, by one-third to 200 buildings * Targetting 200 consumer bank buildings, excluding branches, by December 2016 versus 300 in January 2014 * Regulators focused on subprime auto lending, but bank started pulling back in 2013 * The bank lost 100 basis points of market share to other subprime auto lenders since 2013 * The bank has been able to gain market share of deposits even while closing branches * The bank continues to give up market share of government-backed mortgage loans

