BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase CEO dimon: would take "couple of years" to break up a big bank
September 11, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase CEO dimon: would take "couple of years" to break up a big bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CEO dimon: would take “couple of years” to break up a big bank * JPMorgan CEO dimon: “there are huge benefits to size.” * JPMorgan CEO dimon speaking at investor conference in New York * JPMorgan CEO: size helps US compete with big banks around the world * JPMorgan CEO: bank branches will continue to be fundamental to business * Dimon: JPMorgan would get through the worst case scenario in European debt

crisis * Dimon: JPMorgan might have opportunity to buy assets in Europe but unlikely

to undertake an acquisition. * JPMorgan CEO: investment banking business will rebound and be bigger in 10

years than today * Dimon: hopes board review of chief investment office trading issues will be

completed this year * JPMorgan CEO: little change in derivatives loss since July report

