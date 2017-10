Oct 1 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Investment official Irene Tse to leave-memo * JPmorgan’s Tse ran chief investment office in North America * JPmorgan’s Tse leaving for ‘entrepreneurial ventures’-memo to JPM

employees * JPmorgan’s Tse had been working to ‘refocus’ chief investment

office-memo * JPMorgan memo on tse departure from chief operating officer Matt

Zames