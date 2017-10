Nov 9 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CEO Jamie Dimon says economy ‘can boom’ if government fiscal issues solved * JPMorgan CEO Dimon speaks on cnbc television * Jpmorgan’s Dimon: regulator calculations of bank capital should be modified * Jpmorgan’s Dimon: all signs on housing are ‘flashing green’ * Jpmorgan’s Dimon: housing could help drive the economy * Jpmorgan’s Dimon: mortgage lending standards are ‘still too tight’ * Jpmorgan’s Dimon: ‘large pipeline of companies waiting’ for IPOs