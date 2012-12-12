BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says deal on fiscal cliff could save jobs, "get country going"

Dec 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CEO Jamie Dimon says deal on fiscal cliff could save jobs, ”get country

going” * Dimon: Business expenditures have dropped ahead of fiscal cliff deadline,

consumers haven’t taken action * Dimon: US could have “booming economy” in couple months if fiscal cliff deal

happens * Dimon: “Wall Street has to earn back the trust it lost” * Dimon: JPMorgan will pay people “well” but “competitively” for bank’s

shareholders * Dimon: Immigration reform needed as students educated here head back to their

home countries * Dimon: Immigration reform needs to keep “best and brightest” in the United

States * Dimon: US needs “rational” energy policy, says fracking can be done safely * Dimon: “London Whale” issues accelerated changes in management at JPMorgan * Dimon says he is not suited to be Treasury secretary, Wall Street CEO could

not get confirmed to the position * Dimon: FERC suspension of electricity trading authority is not “material” to

JPMorgan