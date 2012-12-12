FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says deal on fiscal cliff could save jobs, "get country going"
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says deal on fiscal cliff could save jobs, "get country going"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CEO Jamie Dimon says deal on fiscal cliff could save jobs, ”get country

going” * Dimon: Business expenditures have dropped ahead of fiscal cliff deadline,

consumers haven’t taken action * Dimon: US could have “booming economy” in couple months if fiscal cliff deal

happens * Dimon: “Wall Street has to earn back the trust it lost” * Dimon: JPMorgan will pay people “well” but “competitively” for bank’s

shareholders * Dimon: Immigration reform needed as students educated here head back to their

home countries * Dimon: Immigration reform needs to keep “best and brightest” in the United

States * Dimon: US needs “rational” energy policy, says fracking can be done safely * Dimon: “London Whale” issues accelerated changes in management at JPMorgan * Dimon says he is not suited to be Treasury secretary, Wall Street CEO could

not get confirmed to the position * Dimon: FERC suspension of electricity trading authority is not “material” to

JPMorgan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.