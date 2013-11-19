FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-New York Attorney General announces $13 bln settlement with JPMorgan Chase
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 8:01 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-New York Attorney General announces $13 bln settlement with JPMorgan Chase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co : * New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman-led state & federal working group

announces $13 billion settlement with JPMorgan Chase * NY AG -settlement resolves federal,state civil claims arising out of

packaging, marketing, issuance of rmbs by Jpmorgan,Bear Stearns,WAMU before

2009 * NY AG - under settlement, JPM acknowledged it made ”serious, material

misrepresentations to the public” about numerous rmbs transactions * NY AG -deal includes statement of facts in which jpm acknowledges regularly

misrepresenting that mortgage loans complied with underwriting guidelines * NY AG says settlement requires JPM to pay $9 billion and provide $4 billion

in consumer relief; New York state will get more than $1 billion of the

settlement * NY AG - under settlement, JPMC required to provide $2 billion in principal

reductions to borrowers, including first and second liens and forbearance * NY AG-settlement compliance to be overseen by independent monitor;about $400

million of consumer relief seen flowing as creditable relief to ny homeowners * NY AG - under settlement, JPMC will be required to provide an additional $2

billion in financial relief for borrowers and communities * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.