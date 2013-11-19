BRIEF-New York Attorney General announces $13 bln settlement with JPMorgan Chase

Nov 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co : * New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman-led state & federal working group

announces $13 billion settlement with JPMorgan Chase * NY AG -settlement resolves federal,state civil claims arising out of

packaging, marketing, issuance of rmbs by Jpmorgan,Bear Stearns,WAMU before

2009 * NY AG - under settlement, JPM acknowledged it made ”serious, material

misrepresentations to the public” about numerous rmbs transactions * NY AG -deal includes statement of facts in which jpm acknowledges regularly

misrepresenting that mortgage loans complied with underwriting guidelines * NY AG says settlement requires JPM to pay $9 billion and provide $4 billion

in consumer relief; New York state will get more than $1 billion of the

settlement * NY AG - under settlement, JPMC required to provide $2 billion in principal

reductions to borrowers, including first and second liens and forbearance * NY AG-settlement compliance to be overseen by independent monitor;about $400

million of consumer relief seen flowing as creditable relief to ny homeowners * NY AG - under settlement, JPMC will be required to provide an additional $2

