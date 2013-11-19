FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase reaches settlement with the President's Task Force on residential mortgage-backed securities
November 19, 2013 / 8:46 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase reaches settlement with the President's Task Force on residential mortgage-backed securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co : * JP Morgan Chase reaches settlement with the President‘S Task Force on

residential mortgage-backed securities * Says JP Morgan Chase is fully reserved for this settlement * Says has committed to complete delivery of the promised relief to borrowers

before the end of 2017. * Settlement concludes all pending civil enforcement investigations related to

RMBS activities by co,Bear Stearns,Washington Mutual * Settlement also concludes and terminates all civil litigation claims brought

by fdic, fhfa and ncua * Co continues to cooperate with the ongoing criminal investigation by the

Department of Justice * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

