FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-JPMorgan CEO says no new trouble from derivatives loss
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 11, 2012 / 6:55 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-JPMorgan CEO says no new trouble from derivatives loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - In his first public comment in two months on JPMorgan Chase & Co’s $5.8 billion trading loss, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said the bank is continuing to reduce the small amount of risk left in its flawed derivative portfolio.

“We have mostly fixed the problem,” Dimon said at a webcast investor conference in New York on Tuesday.

His comments echoed remarks he made in a long public presentation in July about the loss on positions taken by company traders, including one known as the “London Whale” for the size of his trades.

Dimon said the company’s investment bank, which took over the portfolio from JPMorgan’s Chief Investment Office after the loss was disclosed, has continued to work off its risk.

An investigation overseen by independent company directors is continuing and should be done by the end of the year, Dimon said.

“As far as I know there’s nothing that different from what we have told you,” Dimon said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.