Chase wants Chase to cut the 'Chase' in trademark lawsuit
February 3, 2016 / 12:12 AM / 2 years ago

Chase wants Chase to cut the 'Chase' in trademark lawsuit

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday sued Chase Capital Advisors LLC to force the south Florida lender to stop using the Chase name and causing confusion - including for one of JPMorgan Chase’s own law firms.

Tuesday’s trademark infringement lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court by lawyers at LeClairRyan led by Andrew Zappia, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lawyers for Chase Capital could not immediately be identified.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1X1BNWp

