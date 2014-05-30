FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles sues JPMorgan over mortgage lending practices
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles sues JPMorgan over mortgage lending practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Los Angeles on Friday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the largest U.S. bank of engaging in discriminatory mortgage lending practices that drove up foreclosures.

The second most populous U.S. city said it is seeking damages for reduced property tax revenue and the higher cost of providing services, both of which it attributed to the foreclosures.

Los Angeles said it had sued Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co, the next three largest U.S. banks, in December. Friday’s lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles federal court.

JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.