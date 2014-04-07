FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Oaktree Capital Management proposes sale of ordinary shares in Stock Spirits
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Oaktree Capital Management proposes sale of ordinary shares in Stock Spirits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Management

* J.P. Morgan Sec Plc - proposed placing

* Proposed sale of ordinary shares in Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Says proposed sale of ordinary shares in Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Funds managed by oaktree ( “sellers”) intend to sell part of their interest in Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Says sale will be conducted by means of an accelerated bookbuilt secondary placing to institutional investors

* Books for placing will open with immediate effect

* Offering will comprise approximately 50 million ordinary shares in company,equivalent to approximately 25% of company’s ordinary share capital and approximately 68% of sellers’ total shareholding in company

* Further announcement will be made following completion of bookbuild and pricing of placing London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.