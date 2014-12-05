FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JP Morgan's Dimon says medical tests show "no evidence of cancer"
#Market News
December 5, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-JP Morgan's Dimon says medical tests show "no evidence of cancer"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Dec 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co : * JPM’s Dimon - “having concluded my full treatment regimen a few months ago, I wanted to give you an update on my health” - internal memo * JPM’s Dimon says “I had the thorough round of tests and scans that are normally done three months following treatment” for cancer - internal memo * JPM’s Dimon says “good news is that the results came back completely clear, showing no evidence of cancer in my body” - internal memo * Further company coverage (Bengaluru Newsroom)

