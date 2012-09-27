Japan's J-Power to resume nuclear plant construction-paper

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Electric Power Development (J-Power) is set to resume construction of the Ohma nuclear power plant in northern Japan by the end of the year, the Yomiuri daily reported on Friday.

Construction of the 1,383-megawatt Ohma plant had started in 2008 but was suspended after the nuclear disaster last year at Tokyo Electric Power Co’s (TEPCO) Fukushima plant. The Ohma plant would be the first nuclear power plant in Japan to resume construction after the earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, the paper said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)