Gannett nears deal to buy Journal Media - WSJ

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc, publisher of USA Today, is nearing a deal to buy Journal Media Group, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal would value Journal Media at just under $300 million, people familiar with the matter told the newspaper. (on.wsj.com/1jdIRkG)

Journal Media is currently valued at about $203 million, while Gannett is valued at about $1.72 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The deal could be announced as early as Thursday, the WSJ reported.

Gannett and Journal Media were not immediately available for comment.

Gannett recently split into two publicly traded companies in a push to separate slower-growing publishing assets from TV and digital properties.

Journal Media was formed earlier this year after E.W. Scripps Co and Journal Communications merged their newspaper operations. (bit.ly/1jdJYkd)