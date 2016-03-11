CORRECTED-Banking group J. Safra Sarasin ups 2015 profit, steadies assets under management

(Corrects headline to reflect group ups 2015 (not 2016) profit)

ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Swiss private banking group J. Safra Sarasin said on Friday group net profit for 2015 rose 12 percent from the previous year to 230.5 million Swiss francs ($234 million).

Assets under management remained stable at 144 billion francs, the group said in its release.

Vice Chairman Jacob J. Safra said the group, with 4.1 billion francs in shareholders’ equity and a BIS Tier 1 ratio of 27 percent, was “one of the best capitalised banks in Switzerland”. ($1 = 0.9852 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Tom Hogue)