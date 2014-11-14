FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sainsbury's launches 400 mln stg convertible bond offer
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sainsbury's launches 400 mln stg convertible bond offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - J Sainsbury Plc

* Launch of an offering of c. £400 million convertible bonds due 2019

* Proceeds will be used to refinance sainsbury’s £190 million convertible bonds redeemed in July 2014

* And part refinance £248 million acquisition of remaining 50% of Sainsbury’s Bank not already owned, which completed in January 2014

* Bonds are expected to have a coupon in range of 1.00-1.75% per annum payable semi-annually in equal instalments in arrear

* Expected initial conversion price at a premium of 30-35% to the volume weighted average price of the Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange between launch and pricing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
