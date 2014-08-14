BRIEF-JSE H1 group oper rev up 9 pct

Aug 14 (Reuters) - JSE Ltd :
* Group operating revenue rose by 9% to r869 million
* H1 group earnings before interest and tax (ebit) are up by 10% to r380 million (h1 2013: r345 million)
* H1 eps increased by 14% to 389.4c (2013: 341.9c) and headline eps (heps) increased by 17% to 391.2c
* Restructuring jse’s operating model so as to better integrate business
* Will incur one-off costs from restructuring that are still to be completely quantified, although we do not expect these costs to be material
* Leila fourie, jse’s director of post-trade and information services, was appointed to jse board as an executive director
* Donna oosthuyse joined jse executive as director: capital markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: