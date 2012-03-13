UPDATE 1-JSE FY earnings up 29 pct despite volatile markets

(Adds details, background)

JOHANNESBURG, MARCH 13 - South Africa’s JSE Ltd , which operates the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, posted a 29 percent rise in full-year earnings, despite volatile markets and slow economic growth.

The JSE said headline earnings per share totaled 562.4 cents in the year to end December, up from 436.1 cents a year earlier.

The JSE had alerted the market that its headline earnings per share likely rose as much as 34 percent.

Earnings per share, which take into account one-off items, fell 10 percent to 400.8 cents, reflecting a 223.3 million rand impairment for software under development.

Operating revenue was up 9 percent to 1.4 billion rand ($185.14 million). The full-year dividend came to 250 cents, versus 210 cents a year earlier.

Johannesburg’s All-share index, the widest measure of South African stock performance, ended 2011 largely flat as concerns over the euro zone dampened appetite for risky assets such as equities.

Momentum has picked up and the All-Share is up nearly 7 percent so far this year after hitting a series of life-time highs in February. The JSE shares are up nearly 12 percent by comparison.

The bourse is looking north to increase the number of listings in Africa’s biggest securities exchange. Many companies are, however, shunning the JSE in favour of London, which not only carries more status but attracts more investors.

The JSE is also casting its nets wider by joining forces with six other emerging market bourses to cross-list equity indexes derivatives by June 2012. ($1 = 7.5619 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)