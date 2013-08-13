South Africa's bourse operator JSE books 35 pct jump in H1 profit

* Revenue up 16 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Johannesburg bourse operator JSE Ltd posted a 35 percent rise in first-half earnings on Tuesday, lifted by robust trading on Africa’s biggest exchange that has sent key indices to a series of lifetime records this year.

The JSE said headline earnings per share, which exclude one-times items and is the main performance measure in South Africa, rose to 333.2 cents in the six months to June from 245.5 cents last year.

The exchange had already flagged earnings would come in as much as 40 percent higher on active trade in equities, derivatives, interest rate and currency markets.

Total revenue increased by 16 percent to 793.5 million rand ($80.65 million) and expenditure shrunk 3 percent.

“The 3 percent is slightly flattering because it works off last year’s base which included the impairment, if you exclude the impairments, cost are up in very low double digit,” Chief Executive Nicky Newton-King told Reuters.

Last year’s earnings included an 73 million rand charge related to a systems overhaul.

The bourse’s two main indices, the Top-40 and the All-Share, hit record highs this week.

The bourse, whose companies have a combined market value of nearly $828 billion according to Thomson Reuters data, plans to launch a new co-location centre in the first half of 2014 to dramatically cut the time delay, or latency, of trades.

The facility will cost a total 50 million rand, and 38 million of that will be spent in 2013, it said.

Clients, who will be allowed to place their own computer serves at the bourse, have been demanding faster execution speeds.

The co-location will reduce latency to 100 microseconds, from the current fastest time lag of 2,400 microseconds, giving an edge to high-frequency traders who use sophisticated algorithms to place stock bets.

JSE shares were up more than 2 percent at 1330 GMT, outpacing a 0.2 percent rise by the All-share index ($1 = 9.8390 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)