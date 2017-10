JOHANNESBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - JSE Ltd : * Says earnings have improved by 6.7% year-on-year to R405.6 million * Maintains the dividend for the year ended December 2012 at 250c per ordinary

share * Says revenue rose by 17.0% to R146.8 million * Says group revenue remained steady, increasing by 1.1% to R1.38 billion * Says Aarti Takoordeen joined the Jse on 1 February 2013 as new chief

financial officer