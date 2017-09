JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - JSE Ltd : * Says operating revenue of R793.5M is up 16% * Says headline earnings are up 35% to R285.2M * Says board has not declared an interim dividend * Says initial colocation data centre with space for 35 client racks at a capex

cost of approx. R50M * Says headline earnings per share (cents) 333.2 versus 245.5