UPDATE 1-S.Africa's JSE H1 earnings down, equity market weighs

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - JSE Ltd, the operator of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, posted a 14 percent decline in first-half earnings on Wednesday, hurt by a decline equity market revenues and write downs related to some of its software.

The JSE, which operates Africa’s largest stock exchange, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 244.4 cents in the six months to end-June, compared with 284.4 cents a year earlier.

The JSE warned last week headline earnings per share likely fell by up to 20 percent. Headline earnings, which exclude certain one-time items, are the main profit measure in South Africa.

Revenue for the period rose 2 percent to 682.8 million rand ($83.69 million), despite a drop in the number of new listings and corporate actions.

The JSE said it wrote down the value of some of its back office software by 72.6 million rand. It spent a further 13.5 million in bonus and early retirement payments.

Despite lethargic economic growth in South Africa, investors are being drawn to shares on the continent’s biggest bourse by good earnings and healthy dividends. Share prices there have hit a series of record highs this month, led by retailers and banks.

Shares of the bourse operator are down 1.9 percent at 74.50 rand at 1241 GMT, lagging a 0.4 percent decline by Johannesburg’s All-share index. ($1 = 8.1590 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)