FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JSE says to rewrite tech programme, trade not affected
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

JSE says to rewrite tech programme, trade not affected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 9 (Reuters) - The JSE Ltd, operator of Africa’s biggest bourse, said on Wednesday it would have to completely rewrite a component of its System Replacement Programme (SRP), which is used for administration, not trading purposes.

“We anticipate an impairment to SRP of at least 60 million rand ... to be reflected in the interim financial results for the period ending June 2012,” the JSE said.

The SRP is a programme to replace the equity market back office system which JSE members use for administration purposes and related technology. It is not used for trading. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.