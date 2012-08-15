S.Africa's JSE plans to trade Zambia maize contracts

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Johannesburg Stock Exchange expects to start trading Zambian maize contracts in U.S. dollars by the end of the year, pending regulatory approval, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

If successful, it will be the first time the JSE trades a product in U.S. dollars and Chief Executive Nicky Newton-King said the bourse would hopefully extend that across all of its products.

“I expect to get approval shortly but I don’t expect we will be able to go live with the product until later on in the year because it requires a lot of work with our Zambian colleagues and participants in that market,” Newton-King told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura; editing by David Dolan)