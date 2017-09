JOHANESSBURG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - JSE Ltd : * FY basic earnings per share (“EPS”) of the JSE Group for the period are expected to be between 63 pct and 73 pct higher * Says FY HEPS expected to be between 31 pct and 41 pct higher than the previous year’s 473.2 cents per share * Says impairment charge of R48M