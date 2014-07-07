FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anglo American says intends to sell 50 pct stake in Lafarge Tarmac
July 7, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Anglo American says intends to sell 50 pct stake in Lafarge Tarmac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc

* Announces its intention to sell its 50 percent interest in Lafarge Tarmac to Lafarge for a minimum value of £885 million ($1.5 billion)

* An announcement is being made at this stage as Lafarge intends to offer a full divestment of JV to European Commission

* Sale will be subject to completion of Lafarge /Holcim merger, divestment of Lafarge Tarmac being accepted as a suitable remedy and approval of this sale transaction

* Lafarge and Holcim have announced that they expect merger to be completed in first half of 2015

* Anglo American and Lafarge will work towards finalising terms of a definitive agreement in Q3 2014

* Expects to use proceeds to pay down debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
