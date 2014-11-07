FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai property firm JSP to raise up to $95 mln in IPO
November 7, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Thai property firm JSP to raise up to $95 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Thai developer J.S.P. Property Pcl (JSP) said on Friday it planned to raise up to 3.12 billion baht ($95 million) in an initial public offering next week and will use the funds for expansion.

The company will offer up to 1.2 billion shares, or a 28.57 percent stake, to the public at 2.60 baht each, it said in a statement.

JSP shares are expected to begin trading on the small cap Market for Alternative Investment board on Nov. 19, the company said.

JSP’s offering would be the latest in a string of IPOs in Thailand since the military government took control in May after months of political unrest.

The proceeds from the sale will be used as working capital and to buy land, the company said, adding it was developing three projects worth a combined 15 billion baht.

Hit by political unrest in early 2014, the Thai property sector has started a gradual recovery in the second-half of the year with developers re-launching housing and commercial projects to tap demand expected to rise after the formation of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) in 2015, analysts said.

$1 = 32.8600 Thai Baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

