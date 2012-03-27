FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JSW sees 2012 coal output above target of 13.3 mln t
#Energy
March 27, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 6 years

JSW sees 2012 coal output above target of 13.3 mln t

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KATOWICE, Poland, March 27 (Reuters) - Polish miner Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa, the European Union’s top coking coal producer, expects its 2012 output to exceed a planned increase to 13.3 million tonnes on promising first-quarter figures, JSW chief executive said on Tuesday.

The state-controlled miner mainly sells its coal within the region, including Poland, Germany, Romania and Austria, with steelmaker Arcelor Mittal its biggest client.

“After the first quarter it seems to me that we will increase full-year output by more than previously planned. The first months are better than expected,” Jaroslaw Zagorowski told reporters.

In January JSW cut its 2012 output target by 0.3 million tonnes due to tighter coal extraction regulations introduced after three people died in one of JSW’s mines last May in a methane explosion.

In 2011 JSW extracted 12.6 million tonnes of coal. The group’s plans assume increasing production to 14 million tonnes by 2015. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; writing by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Keiron Henderson)

