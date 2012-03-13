FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish JSW's 2011 net at $667 mln, above expectations
March 13, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 6 years ago

Polish JSW's 2011 net at $667 mln, above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s JSW, the European Union’s largest coking coal producer, posted a better-than-expected 2011 net profit increase, the company said on Tuesday.

JSW’s last-year profit amounted 2.09 billion zlotys ($667.21 million) against expectations of 1.92 billion and compared to 1.5 billion in 2010.

The company also restated that it intended to pay a dividend amounting to no less than 30 percent of the group’s profit. ($1 = 3.1325 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Ron Popeski)

