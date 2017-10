WARSAW, May 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s JSW SA, the European Union’s largest coking coal producer, on Thursday posted a slightly smaller-than-expected 19-percent decline in first-quarter net profit.

The state-controlled group said net profit for January-March totalled 495 million zlotys ($151.02 million), compared with a forecast of 462 million zlotys from a poll of analysts by Reuters. ($1 = 3.2776 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Chris Lewis)