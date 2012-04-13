FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland may push JSW into buying miner KHW -report
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 13, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Poland may push JSW into buying miner KHW -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* JSW may buy KHW if the latter’s bond issue fails-report

* JSW not aware of the plan

* KHW not an attractive asset-analysts

WARSAW, April 13 (Reuters) - Poland may push its coal miner JSW into buying state-owned rival KHW if the latter fails to place its 1 billion zloty ($316 million) bond issue, daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Friday without naming its sources.

The Economy Ministry, which oversees the Polish mining sector and according to the daily is considering the tie-up, declined to comment.

JSW Chief Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski told Rzeczpospolita he knew of no such takeover plans, while KHW’s CEO Roman Loj refused to take a stance.

“We concluded negotiations on bonds with banks. Now we need the approval of our shareholders. If the issue does not succeed, we will consider what to do,” Loj was quoted as saying.

Poland holds 62 percent in the 11-billion zloty worth JSW. According to analysts, KHW - said to be worth some 3.0-3.5 billion zlotys - could be a drag, as it faces investments and high output costs, while being vulnerable to global coal price declines.

“If this information is confirmed and the deal goes through, JSW’s valuation will decline,” said Marcin Gatarz, a Warsaw analyst at UniCredit.

“But at the same time it seems to me that the risk JSW might in some way participate in the consolidation of Poland’s mining sector was taken into account by the market.”

At 0852 GMT JSW’s share price slid 2.7 percent to 91.2 zlotys, while Poland’s large-cap index WIG20 was down 0.5 percent. ($1 = 3.1637 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.