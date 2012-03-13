UPDATE 2-JSW mulled, but decided against, NWR tie-up

* JSW looked at tie-up with NWR, but decided against it

* Prefers to focus on own projects

* 2011 net profit up 44 pct on one-off financial gain

* Q4 coking coal sales disappoint - analysts

* JSW shares fall 2 pct, NWR flat (Adds background, CEO quote)

By Agnieszka Barteczko

WARSAW, March 13 (Reuters) - Polish coking coal miner Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa has decided to focus on its own projects rather than pursue a merger with Czech rival New World Resources, a move it considered earlier this year, it said on Tuesday.

“We looked into Czech mines, ran analyses on the basis of available documents. We are concerned about the possibilities of exploiting NWR’s resources,” JSW chief executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski told reporters after JSW posted a 44 percent rise in 2011 net profit, helped by a one-off financial gain.

“The conclusion is that it is better to focus on projects we have in our mines. In the near future, that is a year or two, we will not conduct deeper analyses of NWR.”

The Daily Telegraph newspaper, citing unnamed sources, reported in February that JSW had held “early-stage talks” with BXR, which holds almost 64 percent of NWR.

JSW initially denied the report, while NWR last week said a tie-up was unlikely.

JSW, controlled by the Polish state through a 62-percent stake, said it made a net profit of 2.09 billion zlotys ($667 million) last year, against forecasts of 1.92 billion zlotys.

The better than expected performance was due mainly to the partial reversal of charges related to the costs of issuing employee shares during last year’s initial public offering.

The transfer cost JSW 293 million zlotys instead of 537 million it booked in the second quarter.

Sales grew 29 percent to 9.4 billion zlotys, missing expectations of around 9.8 billion.

“Sales were weak and the main disappointment is a poor sales volume of coking coal,” said UniCredit CAIB analyst Marcin Gatarz said.

At 1245 GMT, JSW shares were down 2 percent at 103.8 zlotys, lagging a 0.3 percent rise for Warsaw’s large-cap index WIG20 . The stock had gained 26 percent this year versus a 7-percent rise on the broader index.

NWR shares in London were flat at 477.1 pence.

NWR, a producer of coking and thermal coal chaired by former BHP Billiton executive Mike Salamon, sells to the steel and energy sectors in the region and has no real exposure to the seaborne coal trade, meaning it has been badly hit by the weakening European economy and the impact of the debt crisis.

JSW, also mainly sells its coal within the region, including Poland, Germany, Romania and Austria, with steelmaker Arcelor Mittal its biggest client. (Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Mark Potter)