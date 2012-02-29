FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JSW denies talks to NWR owner over tie-up
#Energy
February 29, 2012 / 8:20 AM / in 6 years

JSW denies talks to NWR owner over tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW/LONDON/PRAGUE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s JSW , the European Union’s biggest coking coal producer, is not in talks with BXR, the majority shareholder of Czech miner New World Resources about a potential tie-up, JSW chief executive said on Wednesday.

The Telegraph newspaper, citing Citi sources, reported JSW had held “early stage talks” with BXR, but said some sources claimed BXR would not accept a valuation of less than 800 pence per New World share.

New World shares pared early gains to trade 1.1 percent lower at 537.5 pence a share at 0815 GMT. JSW was up 1 percent.

New World is 64-percent owned by unlisted industrial investment group BXR, also a key shareholder in Ukraine’s Ferrexpo. JSW is controlled by the Polish stake holding a 62 percent stake.

NWR declined to comment.

