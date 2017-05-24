FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish coal miner JSW returns to profit in first quarter
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 24, 2017 / 6:01 PM / 3 months ago

Polish coal miner JSW returns to profit in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 24 (Reuters) - Poland's JSW, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, reported on Wednesday it made a net profit of 864.53 million zlotys ($231.3 million) in the first quarter, thanks to a surge in coal prices and cost cutting.

Analysts had expected JSW to report a net profit of 744 million zlotys, the company having made a net loss of 60 million zlotys in the same period last year.

The state-controlled company, which nearly collapsed in 2015 following a slump in coking coal prices, is expected by some analysts to report a net profit of almost 3 billion zlotys this year thanks to higher prices and reduced costs.

First-quarter sales revenue rose nearly 70 percent to 2.38 billion zlotys.

Earlier this month, the company's acting chief executive, Daniel Ozon, said that JSW might resume paying a dividend on this year's results. ($1 = 3.7375 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Greg Mahlich)

