JSW Steel avoids loss in Q2
October 21, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

JSW Steel avoids loss in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker stacks steel pipes in Ahmedabad November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS) reported an 84 percent fall in net profit for the July-September quarter as the steel sector continues to struggle with weak demand and high debts, but was able to avoid an expected loss after lowering expenses.

JSW Steel, which counts itself among the lowest cost steel producers in the world, reported a consolidated net profit of 1.17 billion rupees ($17.96 million) for the second quarter ended Sept. 30 versus 7.49 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts had expected a loss of 1.65 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Net sales fell 21.5 percent to 107.43 billion rupees.

($1 = 65.1475 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu


