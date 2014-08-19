FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's JSW to buy steelmaker for enterprise value of $165 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2014 / 3:31 AM / 3 years ago

India's JSW to buy steelmaker for enterprise value of $165 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - India’s JSW Steel Ltd has agreed to acquire local steelmaker Welspun Maxsteel Ltd for an enterprise value of 10 billion rupees ($164.57 million) from Welspun Enterprises to bolster its production capacity.

The equity value of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, was not disclosed. Welspun Maxsteel has an installed capacity of 900,000 tonnes per annum at its plant in Raigad district of western state of Maharashtra.

JSW Steel has an installed capacity of 14.3 million tonnes, and the company plans to raise it to 40 million tonnes in the next decade, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

1 US dollar = 60.7650 Indian rupee Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.