FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miners at Polish group JSW vote to strike
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 22, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

Miners at Polish group JSW vote to strike

Agnieszka Barteczko

2 Min Read

WARSAW, June 22 (Reuters) - Miners at Polish coal group JSW have voted for strike action and given management a few more days to address their call for wage hikes and retaining benefits.

JSW, which extracts coking coal used to produce steel, has benefited from the country’s relative strength during the economic crisis.

The group employs nearly 30,000 people, of whom 23,000 work underground. Of the 62 percent of miners who took part in the strike ballot, just 3 percent voted against strike action.

The miners want a 7 percent pay rise and the withdrawal of a new labour agreement that now no longer includes guarantees of employment and make pay more dependent on company performance.

“Very much depends on the management’s stance now. We expects talks. If that does not happen, we will strike,” Piotr Szereda, who jointly represents a majority of JSW’s trade unions, told Reuters.

“We will certainly make a decision on Tuesday. If, by Monday, the management does not present any data, we will have to react.”

JSW management wants pay rises to be performance-adjusted.

“We believe that in the face of the greatest economic crisis in history all workers will show prudence and co-responsibility for a safe and stable development of our company,” JSW said. (Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.