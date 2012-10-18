Miners at Poland's coal group JSW to strike Friday

WARSAW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Miners at Polish coal group JSW will strike for 24 hours on Friday, raising the stakes in their clash with the management over pay.

JSW, which extracts coking coal used to produce steel, is struggling to balance a drop in coal prices with demands of wage hikes by its powerful unions, which had already held a two-hour warning strike in July.

The group employs nearly 30,000 people, of whom 23,000 work underground.

“Last chance talks at JSW have brought no result. We will have a 24-hour strike in all coal mines on Friday,” Piotr Szereda, who jointly represents a majority of JSW’s trade unions, told Reuters.

The unions demanded a 3.8-percent rise in pay and a one-off bonus of 2,500 zlotys, while the management offered an increase in wages by 3 percent plus a bonus of 1,000 zlotys, JSW spokeswoman Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer said.

“We are disappointed with the decision by the unions. We hoped that in the face of economic slowdown and a difficult situation on the European and Polish markets, they would show more responsibility for the company’s fate,” she said.

JSW shares edged up 0.5 percent on a flat market in late morning trade. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Maciej Onoszko, editing by William Hardy)