FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish JSW says eyes coal deposits, Q2 results at Q1 level
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 31, 2012 / 10:42 AM / 5 years ago

Polish JSW says eyes coal deposits, Q2 results at Q1 level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 31 (Reuters) - Polish coal miner JSW plans to buy coal deposits, mainly in Poland, targetting to come up with second-quarter results similar to those for the first three months, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The European Union’s top coking coal producer closed the first quarter with a net profit of 495 million zlotys ($140 million).

“As a coal company we will always be looking at occasions to increase our coal deposits,” CEO Jaroslaw Zagorowski said. “We are focusing on those areas that are close to us. So yes, I think (in Poland).” ($1 = 3.5468 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.