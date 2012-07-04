FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's JSW Steel to return to normal capacity in 2 months-exec
July 4, 2012

India's JSW Steel to return to normal capacity in 2 months-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 4 (Reuters) - India’s JSW Steel will start operating at its full capacity of 14.3 million tonnes per annum in the next two months on expectations of additional iron ore, a key raw material, from mines in Karnataka, its chief executive said.

The company currently running at 80-85 percent of installed capacity due to lower iron ore supplies, said Vinod Nowal, chief executive of JSW Steel told Reuters on sideline of a conference.

The top court earlier this year has partially removed the mining ban by allowing category A mines, those with 50 hectares and with less or no illegalities, in addition to NMDC’s 1 million tonnes per month. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Koustav Samanta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
