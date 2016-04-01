Kenya's Jubilee Holdings FY 2015 pretax profit up 5 pct

NAIROBI, April 1 (Reuters) - Kenyan insurer Jubilee Holdings said on Friday its pretax profit for 2015 rose 5 percent to 4.15 billion Kenyan shillings, helped by a rise in its gross written premiums and a drop in claims.

Jubilee, which also with operations in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Mauritius, said its gross written premiums rose to 30.16 billion shillings from 29.47 billion.

Insurance is seen as a growth area in the economy of Kenya, where less than 10 percent of the population has any form of coverage.

Jubilee said its net insurance benefits and claims fell to 11.57 billion shillings from 15.87 billion.

Earnings per share fell to 42.7 from 43.7 shillings.

Its board of directors recommended the payment of a final dividend of 7.50 shillings per share, subject to withholding tax, making it 8.50 shillings for the year. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)