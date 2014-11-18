FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jubilee Platinum issues new shares to fund Pollux deal
November 18, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Jubilee Platinum issues new shares to fund Pollux deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Jubilee Platinum Plc :

* Now owns 100 pct in its subsidiary Pollux

* Has commenced with trial processing of platinum-containing material at its smelter operation

* Agreed consideration for acquisition is R3.5 million (GBP0.201 million)

* Consideration will to be satisfied by issue of 15 082 442 new jubilee ordinary shares

* Shares will be issued at a price calculated being higher of 1 pence and 10-day historic volume weighted average price on aim as at November 17, 2014, being 1.3329 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

