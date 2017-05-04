Judge denies GrubHub's bid for plaintiff's tax returns in misclassification suit

A driver who has accused online delivery service GrubHub Inc of misclassifying him as an independent contractor rather than an employee does not have to turn over his tax returns to the company, a federal judge has ruled.

In an order issued on Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco held that Raef Lawson’s tax returns are protected by California law and none of the exceptions to that privilege apply in this case. Lawson's case started as part of a proposed class action brought on behalf of GrubHub drivers in California.

