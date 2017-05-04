FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Judge denies GrubHub's bid for plaintiff's tax returns in misclassification suit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 4, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 3 months ago

Judge denies GrubHub's bid for plaintiff's tax returns in misclassification suit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A driver who has accused online delivery service GrubHub Inc of misclassifying him as an independent contractor rather than an employee does not have to turn over his tax returns to the company, a federal judge has ruled.

In an order issued on Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco held that Raef Lawson’s tax returns are protected by California law and none of the exceptions to that privilege apply in this case. Lawson's case started as part of a proposed class action brought on behalf of GrubHub drivers in California.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qF6bw5

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.