New York’s highest court on Tuesday refused to order the state to pay damages to a group of state judges who went several years without a salary increase.

In a unanimous decision, the Court of Appeals said it did not have the authority to compensate the judges for any increases they may have lost as a result of the state’s improperly tying their compensation to unrelated policy initiatives.

