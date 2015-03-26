FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. town judge charged with choking wife is suspended
March 26, 2015 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. town judge charged with choking wife is suspended

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

ALBANY, N.Y. (Reuters) - An Albany-area town justice and vice president at TD Bank N.A. recently charged with choking his wife was suspended with pay on Thursday pending the outcome of his case.

The New York Court of Appeals issued the order against Jeffrey Dorrance, 45, a part-time justice in the town of Green Island, 10 miles north of Albany, who was arrested March 7 after his wife reported the alleged drunken assault to police.

