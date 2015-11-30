FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
N.Y. judges, bar groups call for $203,000 salaries
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 30, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. judges, bar groups call for $203,000 salaries

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

New York state judges are among the most poorly paid in the country and should receive a raise of nearly $30,000 next year to bring them in line with federal judges, officials told a state commission on Monday.

At a hearing in Manhattan, Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks asked the seven-member commission formed to recommend raises for judges and state lawmakers to boost the pay of state Supreme Court justices to $203,100, which is what federal district court judges will earn beginning Jan. 1. Marks said the raises would cost the state $35 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Oriofu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.