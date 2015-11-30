N.Y. judges, bar groups call for $203,000 salaries

New York state judges are among the most poorly paid in the country and should receive a raise of nearly $30,000 next year to bring them in line with federal judges, officials told a state commission on Monday.

At a hearing in Manhattan, Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks asked the seven-member commission formed to recommend raises for judges and state lawmakers to boost the pay of state Supreme Court justices to $203,100, which is what federal district court judges will earn beginning Jan. 1. Marks said the raises would cost the state $35 million.

