A judge on Monday narrowed a lawsuit accusing the Walt Disney Co's Marvel Entertainment unit of copying the 2008 movie version of the superhero Iron Man from a little-known comic-book series.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan partially granted a motion to dismiss Marvel filed in a copyright case brought by the Horizon Comics Productions Inc, which published a comic-book series titled Radix.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nZrslq