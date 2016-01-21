Court orders U.S. to take steps to protect fish species

Jan 21 -

A federal court ordered the U.S. government on Tuesday to immediately take steps to protect four fish species whose populations have dwindled.

The order in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia followed an October 2015 decision that concluded the National Marine Fisheries Service failed to take a “hard look” at the environmental consequences of its 2013 decision to leave two species of river herring and two species of shad out of its regional conservation plan.

